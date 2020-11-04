Second COVID-19 exposure event at North Delta elementary school

Fraser Health reports an exposure at Heath Traditional Elementary on Oct. 27, 28 and 29

Fraser Health is reporting another COVID-19 exposure at Heath Traditional Elementary in North Delta.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the health authority sent an early notification to parents at the school alerting them that an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 was at the school on Pct. 27, 28 and 29.

The health authority has initiated contact tracing at the schools to rapidly identify any staff and/or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms and will continue to investigate the exposures.

The health authority will phone staff and students that need to self-isolate for 14 days, and may send letters to others asking them to self-monitor for symptoms. Those who receive the letter may continue to attend the school while they self-monitor.

It’s the second exposure at the school in two weeks — the previous being on Oct. 13 — and eighth exposure event at a Delta school since school resumed in September.

Other exposures include:

• Sands Secondary School in North Delta on Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 22

• Hawthorne Elementary in Ladner on Oct. 15

• Delta Secondary School in Ladner on Oct. 13

• Richardson Elementary in North Delta on Oct. 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

• Jarvis Traditional Elementary in North Delta on Oct. 5 and 7

• Delta Secondary School in Ladner on Sept. 11 (the second full day of instruction this school year)

The exposure at Richardson Elementary also led to an entire class at the school being told to self-isolate.

Fraser Health defines an exposure as a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period.

By contrast, a cluster is defined two or more individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection who attended school during their infectious period and whose cases may be linked to school-based transmission. An outbreak refers to multiple individuals with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection when transmission is likely widespread within the school setting.

In all cases, public health will investigate, interview the person or persons and conduct contact tracing.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.com/COVID-19.

