Second annual ‘State of Newton’ being held in Surrey today

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is set to be keynote speaker at the Newton BIA’s event

The Newton BIA is hosting the second annual “State of Newton” address today (Sept. 27).

“With a new mayor and council in Surrey, will Newton transform or lose momentum?” BIA executive director Philip Aguirre wrote in an email to the Now-Leader.

“The Newton BIA is advocating at the second annual State of Newton for a decrease in crime, an increase in events and placemaking and to kick start redevelopment with density and LRT. Will the upcoming civic election deliver results for Newton, a community of 146,000 people that are in need of inspiration? Or will the politician’s priorities shift to another area?”

The business group says the event “is an opportunity for the business community to engage in a dialogue that showcases the upcoming investment opportunities for Newton.”

The event begins at 8:30 a.m., on Sept. 27, at The Offices at Newton (7327 137th St). Things kick off with breakfast, and presentations are set to start at 10 a.m.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner is the event’s keynote speaker.

At last year’s inaugural “State of Newton,” the BIA released a policy document for the first time that called for the community’s “fair share” of investment.”

See also: ‘State of Newton’ calls for area’s ‘fair share’

It’s about “advocating together” as a community, instead of businesses and residents doing it separately, Aguirre said at the time.

Although the document’s creation was led by the BIA, it was created in partnership with seven other community groups in Newton, including Newton Community Association, Panorama Neighbourhood Association, East Panorama Ridge Community Association, West Panorama Ridge Ratepayers Association, Friends of the Grove, and others.

“Newton needs to be noticed,” Aguirre stressed. “Newton is a large community and needs to be a priority federally, provincially, civically.”

Stay tuned for updates from this year’s event.