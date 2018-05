One arrested in 1300-block of George Street.

Police are executing a search warrant in the 1300-block of George Street this morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Police are executing a search warrant at an apartment complex this morning, just north of White Rock Elementary.

Officers, including members of the forensic identification unit, arrived at the scene, in the 1300-block of George Street, just after 9:30 a.m.

Const. Chantal Sears confirmed one man has been arrested. She would not disclose what police were looking for.

More to come…