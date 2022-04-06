The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

Search warrant executed at South Surrey home part of ‘ongoing firearms investigation’

Large police presence at South Surrey home Saturday

An hours-long police presence in one South Surrey neighbourhood Saturday night – and again Wednesday morning, according to one neighbour – was the result of a search warrant being executed by three different RCMP units.

On Saturday, the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Uniform Gang Enforcement Team and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue, according to CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

The search warrant was “in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation,” Winpenny said, noting that “as a result we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

According to a witness, police were at the South Surrey home “for about eight hours” Saturday.

“Lots of police cars with lights flashing, and I heard them on a loudspeaker,” the witness told Peace Arch News.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. gang problemRCMP

Previous story
Vancouver police officers suspended for handcuffing Indigenous man, granddaughter at BMO
Next story
Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norman Lipinski will speak at the next Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. (Submitted photo)
Head of the Surrey Police Service to chat at Chamber lunch

TEASER PHOTO
VIDEO: On a Surrey field, BC Lions players teach football and life skills to Indigenous youth

People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
MAP: Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Surrey

A Bushmaster 5.56 semi-automatic rifle seized during the DPD’s Project Green Planet investigation. (Delta Police Department photo)
Five people sentenced following Delta police drug investigation