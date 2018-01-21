Emergency crews are back at the search scene on Clinton Road in the Stories Beach area south of Campbell River. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

First responders rushed to Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach Sunday after initial reports of three people needing rescue from high water.

The RCMP, Campbell River and Oyster River Fire Departments, Campbell River Search and Rescue as well as the Coast Guard were all on scene.

Details of the incident have not yet been released or confirmed by the authorities. Emergency crews suspended the search for the night last night and are back on the scene this morning.

More information to come.

 

The Coast Guard responded to a call near Stories Beach today. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River and Oyster River Fire deparment responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today.Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Search and Rescue responded to a call at Clinton Rd. near Stories Beach, south of Campbell River, today. Photo by Debbie Baker/Campbell River Mirror

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic video shows return of rescued B.C. snowboarders
Next story
Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

City removes signs opposing housing development at Surrey golf course

While opponents claim political interference, City of Surrey says signs were not lawfully erected

Make and break New Year’s ‘WrestleLutions’ this Saturday

Cloverdale-based All Star Wrestling presenting full line up Saturday, Jan. 27

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

ZYTARUK: Only the truth, and nothing but

Lying hurts all of us. You, me, them. All of us.

Meet the Retrogrades: Delta school administrators’ band moving from cover songs to original material

Original songs “the next level” for band with a solid repertoire of music from more than 40 artists

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city says he wants Toronto to be among the North American cities to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

S. Koreans burn Kim’s photo as N. Korean band leader passes

South Korean activists burned a large photo of Kim Jong Un as an extremely popular girl band passed them

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

Trudeau heads to Davos to pitch investment opportunities in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum

Chilliwack man who made child porn while sexually touching young girls sentenced

Seven years jail for Corey Neyrinck in long-winding case dating back nearly four years

No crackdown, just education as BC Ferries’ enacts smoking ban

Fines and extra patrols not happening at this time as ban begins Monday

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Residents were safely removed from the house and are now staying with family

Most Read