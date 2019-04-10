Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Search crews have resumed looking for a missing Merritt cowboy who disappeared in January.

Ben Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March. although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious

READ MORE: ‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

“Now that the snow has melted, the search for Mr.Tyner is resuming today at the Nicola Ranch,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email.

However, there is “nothing new to report” in the investigation.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, will use RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Next story
Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

Just Posted

Beloved Surrey historian, retired teacher Jack Brown passes away

Brown remembered for his encouragement, leadership and wealth of knowledge

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ Semiahmoo First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

UPDATE: Police ID victim in late-night Surrey shooting, seek video footage

30-year-old Amrendra Vijay Kumar of Surrey was found dead in Newton Wednesday morning

Cloverdale ‘Ignite A Dream’ gala raises funds for Surrey scholarships

Good food, good company, and all for a good cause

24 hours of SUP: With ‘Monster and Sea,’ paddle-boarders hit White Rock waters for first time

Surrey-based event organizer Scott Burton helps expand fundraiser launched in Seattle

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Forestry, recreation squeezed by B.C. caribou recovery strategy

Herds fade away, even in parks protected from development

Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

Fentanyl and other fentanyl-related substances continue to be a ‘major driver’

Most Read