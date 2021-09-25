Search of Naomi Onotera house wraps up

Some people have left flowers, a stuffed rabbit and a painted stone near the home of Naomi Onotera. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Some people have left flowers, a stuffed rabbit and a painted stone near the home of Naomi Onotera. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) A sign appealing for help faces the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Police removed barricades on Friday, Sept. 24, from the street running past the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Police wrapped up a search of Naomi Onotera’s residence Friday night, Sept. 24, in Langley City.

The side road that runs past her house at 200th Street and 50th Avenue was reopened to traffic after Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators, with Langley RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) spent several days at the scene.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera’s home continues

At the time, IHIT Sgt. David Lee said investigators were looking Onotera’s residence “as a starting place,” and cautioned that the “presence of officers, security and crime scene tape is not an indication of criminality of anyone living in the residence.”

“They are present to secure the preservation of evidence,” Lee said, adding “IHIT would like to ask for patience as this investigation continues. The family has also asked for privacy.”

A missing person alert for the 40-year-old mother was issued by RCMP on Aug. 30.

The investigation into her disappearance was turned over to the Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit on Sept. 1. and the IHIT is assisting.

READ ALSO: RCMP work on timeline in missing Langley woman case, release photo of Naomi Onotera’s vehicle

In an effort to keep the spotlight on Onotera’s disappearance, friends of the Langley City woman held a vigil in her honour earlier this month at Sendall Gardens – just up the street from her 50th Avenue home.

Friend and colleague Maryann Eyjolfson described Onotera as “a professional, well-respected member of our school community. She is a mom, daughter, friend, niece, aunt, teacher, and so many other things, and she is needed at home.”

Eyjolfson said Onotera is a former kindergarten teacher at Katzie Elementary, who has been a teacher-librarian at the Surrey school for a number of years.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds attend vigil for missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to call the tipline at 604-532-3398. Information requiring immediate response should be directed to the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

IHITLangley CityRCMP