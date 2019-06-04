Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

RCMP have suspended a search for a man who was swept away in the fast-moving Peace River last week.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says jet boats and aircraft had been assisting searchers who were on the ground.

She says a dive team was called in, but it was not safe for them to be in the water.

Mounties are not releasing the missing man’s name, but an online fundraising page to help his family identifies him as Aaron Kingma.

Campaign organizer Angie Fallis Patterson writes that Kingma was an amazing husband and father to two daughters, 9 and 1.

A Facebook memorial page says he was from Amsterdam and lived in Calgary.

The GoFundMe page says Kingma had been fishing with some friends by Hudson’s Hope, B.C., along the Peace River last Wednesday when he was swept away by the strong current.

“He tried to swim to safety but was taken under by the undertow and did not resurface,” it said. ”Aaron is still considered missing and despite the amazing efforts and countless hours of search and rescue along with local volunteers they have not been able to locate him.”

The fundraiser page says Kingma was close to his parents, Bill and Katherine, who hold onto hope their son will be found.

An A&W restaurant in the Calgary neighbourhood of Auburn Bay is also raising funds for Kingma’s family. It will donate $1 to the family from every combo sold next Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire

Just Posted

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Ladner church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

Families of teen victims in June 2018 South Surrey double-homicide to make appeal

Jassi Bhangal and Jason Jhutty were found dead on June 4, 2018

RINGETTE: Surrey goaltender Kiana Heska the lone B.C. player on Canada’s junior national team

This fall, Guildford resident to play at 2019 World Ringette Championships in Burnaby

Surrey athletes lead the pack at B.C. track and field championships

Competitors from across city return home from high-school provincials with medals

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire

Linseed oil auto-ignites, the fire department said

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Man forced off the road in alleged swarming incident on Sea-to-Sky

Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed

Officer injured after police SUV crashes into semi-trailer in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Most Read