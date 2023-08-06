RCMP have released a video image of missing senior Otto Csaszar, 76. (RCMP)

Search for missing Maple Ridge senior expanded to Metro Vancouver

Otto Csaszar hasn’t been seen since Friday

A search for missing Maple Ridge senior Otto Csaszar has been expanded across the Metro Vancouver region.

RCMP Inspector Adam Gander, operations support officer at the Ridge Meadows detachment, told a Sunday morning press conference that two days of searching have failed to locate Csaszar, 76, who was last seen Friday, August 4, on a surveillance video at a nearby gas station after he left his residence in Maple Ridge to purchase a newspaper.

It shows he left the gas station when no newspapers were available.

Search and Rescue and RCMP Helicopters conducted an urban search until midnight on Friday night, and Ridge Meadows RCMP notified CP Rail, Metro Vancouver Transit, Fraser Health all for their awareness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and Search and Rescue resumed the search yesterday, without success.

“We are now expanding our search across Metro Vancouver and are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Mr. Csaszar,” Insp. Gander said.

READ ALSO: Elderly Maple Ridge man goes missing on Friday morning

“We are extremely concerned about his safety and well being,” son Bence Csaszar, told the press conference.

“If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, please come forward and help him come home. He has underlying health conditions, including asthma. He will likely be confused and disoriented, but he is a stubborn dad and won’t ask for help.”

He thanked the Ridge Meadows RCMP and Search and Rescue for their efforts.

“Please help us bring my dad home,” he said.

Otto Csaszar is described as: a 76-year-old white male, 5’2, slim build, balding with grey hair on sides, last seen wearing a light green shirt with ‘Puma’ logo, Nike windbreaker with two white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red/blue running shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and stay with him as he may appear confused.

Ridge Meadows RCMP is also asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to check their backyards and the surrounding green spaces of their houses.

Anyone who has seen Csaszar, or have any information that could assist police in locating him, such as video surveillance or dash cam footage, is asked to please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251.

