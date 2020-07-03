Search continues for person seen floating in Coquihalla River in Hope

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue are looking for a person who was seen floating in the Coquihalla River Thursday, July 2, 2020. (Google Maps)

A search on the Coquihalla River has resumed today after efforts to locate a person in the water failed on Thursday.

Members of Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue and Chilliwack Search and Rescue were called to the scene where there were reports of a person seen floating in the river on July 2. They searched the river from Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park and downstream.

According to CTV, RCMP said they were called around 4.p.m Thursday after a woman saw a man in blue shorts floating face-down in the river near the Othello Tunnels.

“A male was crossing the river in a rubber dinghy, like a tube, and that he didn’t get across,” said William Vandebrand with Hope RCMP. “His clothing description matched the person who was spotted down-river.”

The search was called off last night as darkness fell. A member of Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed Friday morning that they had resumed the search today with Chilliwack Search and Rescue.

