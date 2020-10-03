A boater who was on Alouette Lake is missing. (THE NEWS/files)

Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake

RCMP dive team joined by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will be joined by an RCMP dive team Saturday as they search Alouette Lake for a boater who has been missing since Thursday night.

There was a group of boaters with a jet ski and a pontoon boat on the north end of the lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Thursday evening, said Rick Laing, RMSAR search manager.

The pontoon boat came across the jet ski with no riders. They were able to rescue one woman from the water, but the man riding on it has not yet been found.

READ ALSO: Fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge

The search team had two boats on the water on Thursday evening when the man was reported missing, and the RCMP assisted using a helicopter and equipped with thermal imaging equipment.

The search resumed on Friday morning, and RMSAR will be assisted by an RCMP underwater recovery team on Saturday morning.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BoatingMaple Ridgemissing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Surrey, White Rock candidates list sitting at seven, but may yet grow
Next story
Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Just Posted

Fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge

Motorcyclist thrown from bike after colliding with guard rail: witnesss

North Delta’s Jarry signs $3.5M annual deal to become NHL Penguins’ top goalie

Surrey-born player coming off an all-star season

Fraser Health closes Delta distribution centre following COVID-19 outbreak

To date, 23 employees at Valhalla Distribution/MSJ Distribution have tested positive for COVID-19

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on South Surrey shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

UPDATED: Surrey, White Rock candidates list sitting at seven, but may yet grow

Deadline has passed but nominations received by 1 p.m. Oct. 2 continue to be processed: Elections BC

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people will be celebrating for the week of Oct. 4 to 10

Canadian Beer Day, World Homeless Day and World Cerebral Palsy Day are all coming up this week

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Speed believed to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Langley RCMP asking for witnesses, dash cam footage from public

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Search continues for boater missing since Thursday night on Alouette Lake

RCMP dive team joined by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Care home at the centre of B.C.’s largest fatal COVID outbreak reports new case

A staff member at Langley Lodge was reported positive for the coronavirus Friday

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Most Read