Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park.

A 62-year-old man from Hope was plucked off the top of a mountain in Manning Park Monday Feb. 22, after his wife reported him missing the previous day.

RCMP received a call Sunday Feb. 21, at 10 p.m., after the experienced hiker failed to return from an overnight trip.

He was expected to return to an agreed upon parking lot that morning, but didn’t show up.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) was alerted and made plans to activate a search at first light.

“He was an experienced backpacker but he had no cell phone or communication device,” said Princeton RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The man had food, proper attire, and cooking equipment, said Hughes.

On Feb.13 three young adults were reported missing to RCMP, when they failed to return from a backcountry skiing trip on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park. GSAR was dispatched and was en-route to Manning when it was determined the missing skiers were safe.

The search for Jordan Naterer, who was reported missing Oct. 12 2020 while presumably hiking on Frosty Mountain in Manning Park, continues.

Naterer is a 25-year-old electrical engineer from Vancouver, and had planned an overnight camping trip. Despite exhaustive search efforts by GSAR, Vancouver police and Naterer’s family, no traces or clues have been found.

Hughes stressed the wisdom of backcountry users carrying satellite communication devices.

“People spend a lot of money to equip themselves, but they don’t consider satellite communication as part of that equipment going into the back country.”

Coquihalla Highway

