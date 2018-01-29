Another proposed Statewood property was to have been located at Glover Road and McBride.

Scuttled Fort Langley plans called for housing, shops, hotel

More than 60 units of housing were planned along with commercial space.

Three now-abandoned development projects in Fort Langley would have seen a hotel, more than 60 units of housing, and 40,000 square feet of commercial space built.

Statewood owner Eric Woodward announced last year that he is giving up on all efforts to develop his existing lands in the Fort village.

“Nothing’s changed, there’s no timeline to try again,” Woodward said of any future development plans.

Woodward said he was abandoning development in Fort Langley last fall, but he only officially withdrew the last of his redevelopment plans earlier this month.

A memo, compiled by Township staff for council, shows the proposed designs and size of the three projects.

The projects were:

• A 1.39 acre site in the 9100 block of Glover Road and Church Street and the 23200 block of Mary Street, with a plan for a 27-room hotel, two live-work units, 34 units of residential housing, and 17,000 square feet of commercial space.

Woodward had publicly sparred with the Township over the design of the site and over a laneway the Township wanted on the land.

The final part of the application was withdrawn on Jan. 10.

• A 1.5 acre site in the 9100 block of Glover Road and the 9200 block of McBride Street to include 17 apartment units, 23,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, nine townhouses, and two live-work units.

The project had proposed heights of three and four storeys.

The application was modified before being withdrawn on Dec. 27.

• A 4,026 square foot site at 9180 Glover Road, currently a gelato shop. The redevelopment was proposed to include one residential unit and 1,442 square feet of commercial space.

The application was withdrawn Nov. 21.

Earlier this month, Langley Township announced it has plans for restoring the historic Haldi House, building a new Langley Centennial Museum, and adding a boutique hotel with a theatre space and some housing, all on Township land.

On Facebook, Woodward said the Township’s plans for a hotel might explain why his proposal “meant absolutely nothing” to the municipality.

“I don’t see how a second one [hotel] is competitive,” Woodward said.

However, without seeing plans for the Township’s project, he wasn’t certain.

“Until you see the plans, how do you know?” he said.

He was generally positive about the prospects of the Township’s redevelopment plans.

Some of the Statewood lands have existing shops, but others, including the sites at Glover, Church, and Mary have shuttered stores and vacant houses.

