Surrey RCMP is advising of a road closure after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is advising of a road closure after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Scott Road reopens after collision involving cyclist, Surrey RCMP say

Northbound traffic was closed for a period while police investigated

Surrey RCMP say Scott Road has reopened following a collision that involved a cyclist.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said northbound traffic on Scott Road, between 88 and 90 avenues, reopened just before noon Thursday (March 24). Police had been investigating the collision.

The cyclist who was hit, she said, has “non-life-threatening injuries.”

At 9:39 a.m., police received a report that a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road, according to a Munn.

Munn said the cyclist sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

North Deltasurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. non-profits can soon receive COVID recovery funds
Next story
Chilliwack FC coach suspended over alleged bullying

Just Posted

The U15 A1 Cloverdale Colts celebrate after winning the provincial championship gold medal March 23. (Image via facebook.com/cloverdalemha)
Cloverdale Colts U15 team wins gold in Langford

A llama – like the one pictured above – briefly escaped its South Surrey yard Thursday morning, and was found near the side of Highway 99. (Unsplash photo)
Llama on the loose near Highway 99 captured, returned to owner

Seaquam Secondary student Aditi Kini and her sister Anika with items collected during a food drive in June of 2021 that fed 15 local families in need. Aditi Kini is among 31 B.C. residents and one group chosen by the province to receive the Medal of Good Citizenship for their outstanding contributions to the well-being of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. (@SeaquamSec/Twitter photo)
Province to honour North Delta student for service during COVID-19 pandemic

Dawson Sucke unleashes a quick wrist shot that found the back of the net and tied the game 2-2 for Cloverdale March 23 in their semi-final game against the North East Trackers. The U18 A1 Colts ultimately lost the game 3-2 in overtime. They will now play in the bronze medal game of the U18 provincial championship tournament. (The game was played after we went to press.) (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale teams to play for both bronze and gold at provincial hockey championships