Scott Road reopens after collision involving cyclist, Surrey RCMP say

Northbound traffic was closed for a period while police investigated

Surrey RCMP is advising of a road closure after a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road on Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say Scott Road has reopened following a collision that involved a cyclist.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said northbound traffic on Scott Road, between 88 and 90 avenues, reopened just before noon Thursday (March 24). Police had been investigating the collision.

The cyclist who was hit, she said, has “non-life-threatening injuries.”

At 9:39 a.m., police received a report that a cyclist was hit by a vehicle in the 9000-block of Scott Road, according to a Munn.

Munn said the cyclist sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash camera footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

