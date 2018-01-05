Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Almost two dozen scientists from around the world are issuing a warning about an often-overlooked side effect of climate change and pollution.

They say oxygen is disappearing from increasingly large areas of ocean and threatening marine life.

Researchers say in a paper published this week that the problem has been growing since the 1950s, and 4.5 million square kilometres of coastal and deep-sea water is now affected.

That includes oceans off Canada’s West Coast and in the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The research was sponsored by an international body affiliated with UNESCO, the United Nations’ scientific and cultural body.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon woman missing was en route to Vancouver: RCMP
Next story
Update: Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Just Posted

Surrey’s ‘land matching’ farm pilot project grows region-wide

$25K in federal/provincial funding expands ‘Craigslist for farming’ to Metro Van area

Man, 90, seriously injured in Surrey pedestrian crash

City’s first serious pedestrian-related crash of 2018

Allegations of misinformation in Morgan Creek, after anonymous flyers distributed

Developer Geoff Barker hopes to build townhouses, condos in South Surrey neighbourhood

No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

VIDEO: Surrey Photography Club shoots ‘Multiple Exposures’ at arts council’s Newton home

Month-long exhibit features 54 images photographed by 17 members of the club

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing was en route to Vancouver: RCMP

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Dressed to the nines: how one Chilliwack family is addressing autism

Chilliwack family test-trying CalmWear: a line of clothing to suppress sensory processing disorders

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Most Read