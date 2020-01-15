Heavy snow hit the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Pooni91/Twitter)

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

All public schools and post-secondary institutions are closed in the Lower Mainland Wednesday after the region received up to 15 centimetres of snow overnight.

The snowfall, which has stopped in many areas, is expected to ease off in others this afternoon.

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink said that “bus and SkyTrain service across the system is significantly impacted due to inclement weather.”

Many routes are delayed and riders have taken to social media to note their bus or SkyTrain has not shown up. The transit agency is calling Wednesday an “extreme travel day,” and asking those who can stay home to do so.

VIDEO: DriveBC, police warn drivers off Highway 1 in Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Police across the region are asking people who don’t need to drive to stay off the roads.

“Drivers are being advised to exercise caution today if you must be on the road. Ensure your vehicle has snow tires and drive for the conditions,” Vancouver police tweeted.

