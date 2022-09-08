School year starts with two new facilities in Surrey

An expanded Sullivan Heights Secondary and brand new Regent Road Elementary have opened

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary is opening its doors for the new school-year with additions complete to accommodate more students. (Surrey Schools photo)

The school year began on Tues. (Sept. 6) and an expanded Sullivan Heights Secondary and Regent Road Elementary have officially opened in Surrey.

Sullivan Heights Secondary underwent significant renovations to increase student capacity by 60 per cent. Before renovations, 700 students were registered there. The school now has space for 1,700.

There is also a brand new school in Clayton, Regent Road Elementary, that will serve 655 students.

“We are so pleased to be able to open Regent Road Elementary and for the addition at Sullivan Heights Secondary. These investments are critical in meeting our capacity needs as our enrolment continues to grow with almost 1,000 new students annually,” said Laurie Larsen, chair, Surrey Board of Education in a news release.

Queen Elizabeth Secondary and Prince Charles Elementary have also undergone seismic upgrades.

