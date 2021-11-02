RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

School, mall on lockdown in northern B.C. town over reports of man with gun

RCMP say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and not approach

Mounties have descended on a small northern B.C. town following reports of a man with a gun walking around the community.

RCMP said they responded to calls about the man walking around in Mackenzie, a community of less than 4,000 located two hours north of Prince George.

Two schools in the area, the recreation centre and the mall have been put on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution,” police said.

If you see this individual, call 911 immediately and under no circumstances should you approach this person, said. Cpl Madonna Saunderson.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-997-3288.

