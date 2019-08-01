Scheer promises health transfer increases to premiers in anticipation of attacks

Scheer would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising the premiers that he would increase health transfers and a social transfer by at least three per cent every year should he become prime minister.

In a letter to provincial and territorial premiers, Scheer says he wants to put the commitment in writing because he anticipates his opponents will misrepresent his position on health care funding.

Scheer says millions of Canadians rely on a public health care system including during life events including the birth of a child, when caring for aging parents, for check-ups and life-saving treatments.

ALSO READ: Andrew Scheer says Conservatives have ‘comprehensive plan to make Canada safer’

He also says Canadians count on education, social assistance, early learning, child care and other programs supported by the Canada Social Transfer, adding that Canadians need to be able to count on stable and predictable federal funding.

In a speech to Liberal candidates Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Conservatives of claiming to be a party of the people, but quickly turning to “cuts” to health care, municipalities, child care, education and services Canadians rely on most.

A spokesperson for Scheer says health is an issue that stretches across all provinces and territories, adding the Conservatives know the Trudeau Liberals will “try and fearmonger.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey tow company apologizes after dead son’s vehicle seen back on road
Next story
One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Just Posted

Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

Catholic says Khalsa Credit Union denied her membership because of religion

Emilia Peszynska files human rights complaint after Surrey branch rejects her attempt to buy RRSP because she’s not Sikh

Surrey Board of trade wants government to help plastics companies go green

Board CEO Anita Huberman says there’s ‘opportunity for industry innovation so no jobs are lost’

‘Let’s Rock’: Surrey’s Amrit Bains returns for fifth concert

Artist performing at Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 10

RCMP seize nine vehicles in South Surrey

Police say there have been reports of ‘unsafe driving behaviour’ at popular ‘gathering place’

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Two B.C. ministries provoke most complaints, says ombudsperson’s report

Jay Chalke says too often, vulnerable people don’t get the benefits or services they need

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

‘Irresponsible’ people keeping raptors as pets in southern B.C.

Three cases of people keeping birds of prey as pets documented

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Texting at work no reason to be fired: B.C. Tribunal

A Lumby dental assistant was fired for texting during a staff meeting

One in four Canadians oppose same-sex marriage: poll

Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., said most support comes from Canadians of European Descent

Most Read