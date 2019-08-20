FILE – Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer. (The Canadian Press)

Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government

The government currently taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising to provide a tax credit for new parents receiving federal benefits.

Scheer is reviving an idea he first unveiled in early 2018 as an incentive to encourage families to support the Conservatives in this fall’s election.

The government taxes employment insurance benefits for new parents, along with any employer top-up, while on maternity or parental leave.

Scheer is proposing a non-refundable tax credit on 15 per cent of whatever a new parent earns while they are on leave.

The parliamentary budget officer calculated in May 2018 that Scheer’s plan would cost the federal treasury about $600 million in its first year.

It would also cost the government $261 million in future years, since the plan would let families carry over any unused credits.

ALSO READ: Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

Just Posted

Family of South Surrey stabbing victim to make public appeal

Paul Prestbakmo died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Surrey Board of Trade calls for ‘level playing field’ for taxi industry, ride hailing

SBOT pleased to see B.C. set no municipal boundaries for ride hailing, calls for same in taxi industry

Surrey date for Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy on ‘Age of Fools’ tour of Canada

Bell theatre date on Just For Laughs-presented tour of Canada

Son of slain former Hells Angel is one of two men sentenced for crime spree

Pair’s 2017 series of Lower Mainland robberies stretched from Surrey to Mission

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Border agents carry out raid at Hastings Racecourse

Dozens were spoken to, witnesses say

B.C. seizes 1.5M grams contraband tobacco, down from 5.75M grams the year prior

The 2019-2020 seizures were a sharp drop compared to the 2018-2019 year,

B.C. Speaker tight-lipped about aide’s legislature security tour

B.C. Liberals question Alan Mullen’s drive across Canada, U.S.

B.C. mom mourns 14-year-old son whose fatal overdose was posted online

Chantell Griffiths misses the son she hadn’t seen much in recent years

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Most Read