The Saanich Police Department is asking the public to be wary of phone scams (Black Press File Photo)

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The Saanich Police are warning people about a new “convincing and brazen” phone scam.

Last week, a Saanich woman received a phone call from what appeared to be her husband’s cell phone.

When she answered, a man told her he was a police officer and her husband was in custody. She would need to send them a copy of his driver’s licence and passport, as well as a wiring of $15,000 from her bank.

ALSO READ: WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Just as the woman was texting a picture of her husband’s documents, police said, her husband walked into the house. She had not sent any money, and immediately called police.

“It really just shows how brazen they are being,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “If you think it’s your husband’s phone and they say it’s a police officer, it seems more legitimate.”

Fast said she wasn’t certain of the exact technology used to mimic the phone number, but that this isn’t the first time it’s happened in Saanich.

ALSO READ: Saanich Police wants to hear from scammed smart-phone buyers

Anyone who receives a similar call is urged to be cautious and curious.

“If the person says they are a police officer, ask for their full name and badge number,” police said in a release. “Then tell them that you will call them back at the police department so that you can confirm their identity, and then hang up. A real police officer won’t be offended by this.”

Government agencies will also never ask you to wire them money.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop
Next story
Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Just Posted

UPDATE: Cloverdale Tritons need community support for ‘Miracle Swim’

Team gives one last call for swimmers’ fundraiser for BC Children’s Hospital

Men wanted on warrants believed to be in Surrey, possibly in black BMW, police say

Sought are Shakiel Singh Basra and Amarpreet Singh Samra

Operator of Surrey daycare program for teen parents gets extension to vacate

School district dropped charity as operator of long-running program, which prompted Options to sue

Double-decker buses rolling into Surrey, Delta and Richmond this fall

TransLink offering chance to see one of the buses at the PNE from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3

SURREY EVENTS: ‘The Lego Movie 2’ at Holland Park and more

Concerts, festivals, sports events and more in our weekly guide

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Sunflower Festival set to bloom in Abbotsford

Event, opening on Aug. 16, includes photo opps and U-pick field

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

RCMP ‘sitting on’ watchdog report into alleged spying on anti-oil B.C. protesters

Association lodged a complaint in February 2014 with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Social media posts about Langley teen who died could hamper investigation: RCMP

Posting details about the incident may ‘taint’ witness statements, Langley RCMP spokesperson says

PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Family-operated Hunky Bill’s business has spanned three generations

Most Read