Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan’s Provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Saskatchewan forgoes holiday COVID-19 restrictions despite dire projections

People encouraged to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups

New COVID-19 projections suggest case numbers will sharply rise in Saskatchewan without stronger public health measures but the province is not expecting to tighten restrictions for the holidays.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, says he is watching the situation with the Omicron variant closely and the response must be balanced.

He says case counts are not that high in the province and Omicron is not dominant, although it is expected to spread widely in a few weeks.

Testing has identified 65 Omicron cases in the province and Shahab says two-thirds are from international or interprovincial travel.

He encourages people to celebrate the holidays by gathering only in smaller groups and using rapid tests regularly.

There are 67 new COVID-19 cases today and 98 hospitalizations.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Short trip across the border? COVID molecular tests are required again after brief hiatus
Next story
UBC professor talks holiday safety amid COVID-19

Just Posted

Surrey Council Chambers at city hall. (File photo)
Surrey council shoots down motion to extend public consultation on 2022 budget

Sienna Simms (clockwise from top left), Regan Arlitt, Madison McPeake, and Sienna Grandia helped install this “free” pantry in Clayton. The girls, all 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, installed two pantries in the area with the help of the United Way’s Sabrina Melhorn. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)
Girls from the 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders install free food pantries in Clayton

Whalley Chiefs baseball players with Santa and donations they collected for delivery to Surrey Food Bank. (submitted photo)
Whalley baseball players deliver 30 boxes of food, diapers to Surrey Food Bank

A fire damaged a vacant building along 64 Avenue, just east of 132 Street Monday (Dec. 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fire damages vacant building in Surrey