Salish Secondary placed under ‘hold and secure’

Salish Secondary School was put on a short “hold and secure” April 24.

At about 1:50 in the afternoon on Monday, the school was placed under the emergency procedure because of a concern surrounding one of the school’s students.

According to principal Sheila Hammond—in a letter to parents—the procedure was implemented “due to an incident involving a student in distress.” The security action was lifted a short time later at 2:30 p.m.

“The school was secured out of an abundance of caution, while staff safely supported the student,” Hammond wrote. “School activities continued as normal inside the building.”

Hammond added that no other info would be given out to protect the privacy of the student. She asked that any parents with questions or concerns call the school.

A “hold and secure” procedure is different from a lockdown. In a hold and secure the school’s outer doors are locked and school access is closed off, no one can come or go from the school, but generally most classes in the school continue as normal. In a hold and secure, students are generally considered safe.

A lockdown emergency procedure is used when there is a serious threat in the school or in the school’s immediate vicinity. With a lockdown, the outer doors to the school are also locked, but students are also confined to classrooms. Inner doors may be locked as well, lights are turned off, windows may be obscured, and students and staff aren’t allowed to use cell phones.



