Semiahmoo Trail Elementary. (Google image)

Safety protocols questioned after 13 classes isolated at South Surrey’s Semiahmoo Trail Elementary

‘We all know that the cohorts don’t themselves do a whole lot:’ Surrey Teacher Association president

B.C. schools’ COVID-19 safety protocols are once again under scrutiny after 13 classes were sent into self-isolation at Semiahmoo Trail Elementary in South Surrey.

While the Surrey School District and Surrey Teachers Association would not confirm a report that it was a staff member – not included in the school’s cohort system – who tested positive for COVID-19 before Fraser Health issued isolation notices, it has confirmed that one exposure notice resulted in members of 13 classes being sent to self-isolation.

The incident has reopened questions about whether the provincial health and safety protocols, particularly relating to the cohort system, are sufficient to protect students and their families.

A parent of one of the students who was sent to self-isolation contacted Peace Arch News asking whether the cohort system is effective, considering that librarians, instructors who teach specialty subjects, such as French and music, and substitute teachers are excluded.

District communications manager Ritinder Matthew said the district is continuing to follow provincial guidance and work with its regional health authority to review exposures. Protocols include wearing masks in all indoor spaces for K-12 staff, and students in Grades 4-12. Students are also to stay within their cohort, practice regular hand washing and maintain distance from one another wherever possible.

Additionally, staff who work across multiple cohorts must maintain distance. If that’s not possible, other measures are explored, including re-configuring rooms, securing an alternate space to allow for physical distancing, installing a physical barrier or providing virtual services where possible, Matthew said.

However, non-cohort teachers and librarians can see hundreds of students per week, said Surrey Teacher Association president Matt Westphal.

Westphal, who said he cannot speak to specifics of Semiahmoo Trail Elementary, raised concerns about the cohort system.

SEE ALSO: Teachers’ union calls for Fraser Health K-3 mask mandate, more vaccines as cases rise in youths

“We all know that the cohorts don’t, themselves, do a whole lot. From the start there’s people that have to work with a bunch of different cohorts,” Westphal said.

“There’s always been people who have to work with large numbers of students. The question is, how can we make sure those interactions are safe?”

Westphal said one of the “gaps” in the layer of protection is that children in Grade 3 and under aren’t required to wear masks. He spoke, as well, of frustrations with the province’s delay in mandating masks for students Grade 4 and above.

“There was so much resistance based on a simplistic view that young children can’t wear masks, they will fiddle with them, which is simply not accurate,” he said. “Another thing we were pushing for was Plexiglas barriers.”

Matthew said such barriers are put in place depending on the specific classroom.

“It depends on what the configuration is, if physical distancing cannot be maintained,” Matthew said, adding that the district’s health and safety department worked with each school on the configurations.

Still, Westphal said not all teachers who are excluded from the cohort system are protected by the see-through barriers. Further, he said there’s a “built-in delay” with obtaining such devices.

“As long as you have a certain distance, even if you work with multiple grouping and cohorts, that was considered good enough for safety sake,” Westphal said.

Vaccine roll-out

While the Surrey School District does not collect private health information from staff, it said that almost 90 percent of school-based staff booked a COVID-19 vaccination appointment when it was offered by the district and Fraser Health. The district also had a number of staff attend “catch-up clinics” that Fraser Health made available to staff in subsequent weeks.

This week, the province announced vaccination of children aged 12 and up will soon get underway in B.C.

And while more people are getting their dose, Westphal said he still has some concerns.

RELATED: B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

“We’re still seeing cases show up and people get sick even if they’ve been vaccinated, so that’s not a guarantee,” he said.

“That’s why we continue to push for better safety measures now, but also into September. I think it would be very unfortunate if everyone just assumed that well, with vaccinations, we will all be good to be back to normal in September, because we don’t know that.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSchoolsSurrey

Previous story
Two men charged after 10-month drug trafficking investigation in Surrey’s City Centre
Next story
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Just Posted

Police were dispatched to the Crescent Beach neighbourhood Friday morning (May 21, 2021) following a report of a possible pipe bomb. (Contributed photo)
Geocache find prompts pipe-bomb response in South Surrey

Police responded to Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. May 21

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Missing woman, 81, last seen in Surrey City Centre area

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

A view of Fraser Surrey Docks. (File photo)
Surrey stores hurting after Canada imposes 295.5% tariff on China-made furniture

Jeet Jaswal, owner of MJM Furniture in Newton, says a tariff of 295.5% is ‘outrageous’

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

Surrey police say a body has been found in the area of 48th Avenue and 168th Street early Friday morning (May 21). (Photos: Lauren Collins)
UPDATE: Man arrested for murder after burned human remains found on Surrey roadside

Police say while death doesn’t appear to be random, it’s not thought to be gang related

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Fraser Health using FOMO campaign to target young adult COVID-19 vaccinations

Health authority hope social media message based on fear of missing out will encourage shots

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

Most Read