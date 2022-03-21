Safe ‘exchange zone’ set up outside White Rock RCMP detachment

A new ‘exchange zone’ has been created outside White Rock’s RCMP detachment. (City of White Rock photo)

The City of White Rock and the city’s RCMP detachment have set up a new ‘Exchange Zone’ to give residents a safe area to complete online transactions, as well as a location to transfer children between parents or guardians.

The newly created area is located outside the White Rock RCMP detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.), and is marked by a sign.

“The Exchange Zone is a designated, well-lit area… for citizens to safely: complete purchase transactions/goods exchanges started through online platforms such as Craigslist, Kijiji or Facebook; transfer children between guardians with a shared child custody agreement or meet new people at a convenient location,” reads a webpage on the City of White Rock’s website.

The implementation of the safe exchange was not the result of any one incident, White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News, but rather a “preventative measure” after seeing a few incidents pop up in other cities in recent months.

The city notes that the area is not directly monitored, but people have access to assistance at the detachment during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. However, while the exact exchange location is not monitored by a dedicated CCTV camera, Sears noted that there are still CCTV cameras located throughout the police detachment property.



