‘Royal purple’ lights for Surrey City Hall, closed Monday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Public libraries also closed, but rec centres will remain open and waste collection will happen

Surrey City Hall will be lit in “royal purple” Monday (Sept. 19) when doors will be closed for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The national day of mourning also means the closure of Surrey’s public libraries, but the city says recreation centres and pools will remain open with regular hours.

Each of Surrey’s town centre’s will have a day camp open Monday for families who require childcare help. Waste collection will continue as normal that day.

A book of condolences is available for the public to sign in Surrey City Hall atrium until 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday) and also Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meantime, Surrey City Council approved the appointment of six new bylaw officers during a council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15, including four designated as Community Patrol Officers.

“The City of Surrey employs 65 bylaw officers, and their roles range from Community Patrol Officer, By-law Services Officer, By-law Enforcement Officer and Animal Services Officer,” says a news release from city hall.



