White Rock RCMP tweeted that a driver was stopped and fined on Tuesday after they were caught driving on the sidewalk along Maple Street in order to avoid speed bumps. (File photo)

Rough result for sidewalk driver attempting to avoid speed bumps

Unsafe, illegal incident happened on Maple Street, police tweet

An attempt to avoid speed bumps led to a rough ride for a motorist Tuesday, when White Rock RCMP caught him driving on a city sidewalk.

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said he was in a marked police cruiser at the intersection of Maple Street and Columbia around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when he was “perplexed” by a delivery driver in a car half on the sidewalk, travelling slowly up the hill ahead of him in the 900-block of Maple.

“The sidewalk on Maple is only about three feet wide and the driver had the passenger side wheels on the sidewalk and the driver’s side wheels still on the speed bumps,” Pauls said.

“He was travelling about 30 km per hour – about the speed he would have travelled if he had been completely on the speed bumps.”

Pauls said the middle-aged driver admitted to doing it and said he was sorry.

“Apparently he was looking for a smoother ride uphill,” he said.

Instead the result, Pauls said, was an $81 ticket, two points on the driver’s licence and a stern warning.

“If there had been other people around he could have got an even more serious fine,” Pauls – who afterwards tweeted about the incident – said, noting the practice is both unsafe and illegal.

“He could even have been charged with dangerous driving.”

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.
Next story
Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

Just Posted

RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Police remind drivers to follow rules despite fewer vehicles on road

Rough result for sidewalk driver attempting to avoid speed bumps

Unsafe, illegal incident happened on Maple Street, police tweet

Boy, age 14, missing in Surrey

Arnav Naphar was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 4 in the 6500-block of 138th Street

NHL draft a waiting game for Surrey’s Sourdif, a Giant standout ready for next step

‘This year I could have done way better, but it is what it is now’

White Rock recovery task force proposed

Mayor raises concern of being overlooked in Surrey-centric initiatives

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Human-rights complaint by 5 homeless men in Abbotsford will proceed to hearing

Issues occurred in 2013 around time of infamous manure-spreading incident

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Most Read