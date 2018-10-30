(Brad Enquist/Twitter)

Rotating Canada Post strikes hit more B.C. cities

Workers in the interior head to the picket lines as Lower Mainland employees head back to work

Rotating Canada Post strikes continued across the province Tuesday morning, as workers in the Columbia Valley, the West Kootenay and northeastern B.C. walked off the job.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have taken turns being at the picket lines across the country since last week, as mediated negotiations with the Crown corporation drag on.

Postal workers in Columbia River, Nelson, Dawson Creek, Fort Nelson and Fort St. John walked out at 7 a.m. local time Tuesday, as their counterparts who had been on strike the day before in the Lower Mainland and the Sea-to-Sky region returned to work.

Union members in Prince George remain on strike, as do thousands of workers in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Montreal.

Canada Post said the strikes in Montreal could affect mail service far beyond the city’s processing hub.

Officials at Elections BC, which is running the mail-in electoral reform referendum, said they don’t expect significant delays, but are ready to extend dates to submit ballots if a need arises.

