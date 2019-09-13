Roller rink, mini-golf course pitched as part of new Surrey ‘entertainment centre’

Bowling lanes, mini golf course, arcade also proposed in old SkyZone facility at 11125 124th St.

The company who operated Central City Arena in the iconic Stardust building are planning to open a “family entertainment centre” in Surrey – complete with a roller rink.

“We have the roller rink already assembled now,” said Erik Vilio, one of three brother who operated Central City Arena from 2010 until their lease ended there in 2018.

“Up until a couple weeks ago it was just an empty space.”

Willow Industries operates a number of other family-oriented facilities in the Lower Mainland, including Go Bananas and the Funky Monkey Fun Park located along 104th Avenue near 138th Street.

Now, they’re pitching this new “family entertainment centre” in what used to house the SkyZone Trampoline Park, at 11125 124th St., prior to that businesses sudden closure this past January.

In addition to the rink, it would also include a mini-golf course, bowling lanes and a 65-piece arcade.

SEE MORE: STARDUST: Last hurrah for iconic Surrey roller rink

VIDEO: Chicken dance, oldies and more at final Stardust skate in Surrey

READ ALSO: Game over for hockey players at Surrey’s Central City Arena

Vilio told the Now-Leader they had been in touch with the landlord of the building before SkyZone shut its doors.

“We actually approached the landlord to move Central City Arena there,” he explained. “We were almost able to go in the old Funtopia location, but we couldn’t quite fit. So we had been talking to the landlord for almost a year. Then when the SkyZone space opened up because they went out of business, we talked to the landlord – which happened to be a new landlord.”

A hockey rink, he said, wouldn’t fit in this space either.

“But it can fit a roller rink. It’s a little smaller than our previous one, but it can hold up to 50 people at a time,” he said. “We think it’ll be great for the City of Surrey and youth and family.”

Currently, the building also houses CDI College, Bridgeview Self Storage, The Hive Rock Climbing and Calvary Church.

To proceed, the proposal needs the blessing of Surrey City Council, as a zoning amendment is required.

According to city documents, the existing Comprehensive Development zone must be amended to add “entertainment uses, including arcades” as permitted uses. On Monday (Sept. 16), city council is expected to consider the application for the first time, and set a date for a public hearing.

Meantime, the Central City Arena building, once home to the fabled Stardust roller rink, is scheduled for demolition to make way for a 50-storey tower WestStone plans to construct on the site, at City Parkway just north of 102nd Avenue. It would be an “academic tower” built in partnership with the global education company CIBT.

“The initial design includes a large amount of commercial space in the podium with college classrooms above, dorm rental units with a hotel component on the upper floors paired with amazing amenity spaces,” notes WestStone’s website.

SEE ALSO: Developer plans to transform former Stardust site into 50-storey Surrey education centre

-With files from Tom Zillich



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter