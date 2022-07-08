FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

In some cities, 911 is being impacted

Rogers and Fido users from coast to coast are struggling to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage Friday morning.

This has left some cities unable to have 911 calling, as well, including Toronto and Ottawa.

In a tweet, Rogers said it is aware of the issue and efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple split up
Next story
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister

Just Posted

The Cloverdale U10 Spurs pose for a championship pic after winning the 2022 Boulanger Memorial Tournament. Back Row from left: assistant coach Ron Bobiles, head coach Mike Eskildsen, assistant coach Ryan Neufeld. Middle row: Grayson Thomas, Ronan Bobiles, Kaden Grin, Cooper Neufeld, Deon Dial, William Todorovic, Dean Jones. Front row: Jackson Hahn, Jiwon Kim, Teagan Ertmoed, Ethan Eskildsen, Hudson Cox. (Photo submitted: Mark Todorovic)
Cloverdale U10 Spurs win 2022 Boulanger Memorial Tournament

The Cloverdale Chamber hosted three Liberal MLAs and one Liberal candidate for a roundtable July 6 about local issues. From left: Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar, Chamber executive director Scott Wheatley, Liberal candidate for Surrey South Elenore Sturko, Chamber board president Rebecca Smith, and Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Chamber hosts Liberal MLAs for informal roundtable

A Langley Starbucks is one of two on Fraser Highway that have unionized in the last month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Starbucks coffee shops unionize in Langley, Surrey

Aerial view of construction on Kingston Gardens Housing at 15243 99 Avenue. (Image: Metro Vancouver)
$50M ‘affordable’ rental housing project announced for Surrey