Rogers donates 700 copies of book based on Surrey student to local schools

Rogers Communications has donated 700 copies of a book based on a 12-year-old Surrey student to her elementary school and another nearby elementary school.

Charlottetown-based author Marlene Bryenton released Jaya’s Magic Wheelchair last September, featuring her 12-year-old granddaughter Jaya Garner, Jaya’s younger sister Brynn and a talking wheelchair named Sparkle.

The 24-page book explores how kids in wheelchairs are excluded because they are different, Bryenton says.

“Able-bodied children sometimes take their mobility for granted,” she explained. “I believe children can learn from another child’s life. I am hoping that Jaya’s Magic Wheelchair will create a whole new perspective for children who perhaps do not understand what it means for a child not to be able to walk and participate in all activities.”

Jaya was born with a genetic disorder that requires that she uses a wheelchair, and while she is unable to speak, she can walk with assistance.

Rogers initially donated copies of the book to Jaya’s school, Hazelgrove Elementary, before expanding the donation to nearby Katzie Elementary as well.

Rick Sellers, regional president of Rogers, said Jaya’s Magic Wheelchair is an “important book about inclusion and diveristy.”

“When I first read it, I knew that its message was exactly aligned with our values here at Rogers. We’re pleased to be able to help share this book with kids in Surrey.”

Rogers and Jays Care Foundation, according to a release from Rogers, are committed to “ensuring every child has the opportunity to play sports and be part of a team, and this donation is one way of demonstrating these values of empathy, inclusion, and awareness.”

