Rogers has expanded its 5G service to White Rock and Surrey. (Black Press file photo)

Rogers 5G expanded to White Rock, Surrey

27 communities across B.C. now have access to 5G

Rogers Communications Inc. has expanded its 5G network technology to White Rock and Surrey.

Rogers announced last week its introduction of 5G cellular network to 26 British Columbia manipulates, however, residents won’t be able to access the technology without a 5G-enabled phone.

Including the newly serviced cities, Rogers 5G networks have been launched in more than 50 towns and cities in Canada and will reach a total of more than 60 by the end of the year.

Rogers began rolling out 5G in January, starting with downtown Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

“5G represents a massive technological transformation that will change the way British Columbians live and work,” said Rick Sellers, president of Roger Communications B.C. Region, said in a news release. “We are proud that 5G is now available in 27 cities and towns in British Columbia. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in B.C. and for Canada, globally.”

Locations set for B.C.:

• Abbotsford-Mission

• Maple Ridge

• Port Moody

• Burnaby

• Nanaimo

• Richmond

• Chilliwack

• New Westminster

• Salmon Arm

• Coquitlam

• North Vancouver

• Surrey

• Courtenay

• Oliver

• Vancouver

• Delta

• Osoyoos

• Vernon

• Kamloops

• Penticton

• Victoria

• Kelowna

• Pitt Meadows

• West Vancouver

• Langley

• Port Coquitlam

• White Rock

With files from the Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance
Next story
Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Just Posted

Rogers 5G expanded to White Rock, Surrey

27 communities across B.C. now have access to 5G

Labour Day Monday to bring heavy wind gusts to Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada calls for gusty outflow winds up to 70 km/hr across region

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

More than 37,000 jobs lost in Surrey between February and July: board of trade

COVID-related impacts highlighted in new labour market intelligence report

Surrey school district to receive $26M in federal funding for COVID-19

First half of funds expected this month, with the rest coming in January

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Fraser Valley librarians bring learning outside

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke have been filming educational videos around Chilliwack during COVID-19

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Killing spree still feeds unease in B.C.’s isolated north, one year later

Distant help, cellular dead zones creating fear in wake of 2019 Schmegelsky-Mcleod murders

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Most Read