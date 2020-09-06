Rogers 5G expanded to White Rock, Surrey

27 communities across B.C. now have access to 5G

Rogers has expanded its 5G service to White Rock and Surrey. (Black Press file photo)

Rogers Communications Inc. has expanded its 5G network technology to White Rock and Surrey.

Rogers announced last week its introduction of 5G cellular network to 26 British Columbia manipulates, however, residents won’t be able to access the technology without a 5G-enabled phone.

Including the newly serviced cities, Rogers 5G networks have been launched in more than 50 towns and cities in Canada and will reach a total of more than 60 by the end of the year.

Rogers began rolling out 5G in January, starting with downtown Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

“5G represents a massive technological transformation that will change the way British Columbians live and work,” said Rick Sellers, president of Roger Communications B.C. Region, said in a news release. “We are proud that 5G is now available in 27 cities and towns in British Columbia. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic, and in the future as we reset the competitive landscape in B.C. and for Canada, globally.”

Locations set for B.C.:

• Abbotsford-Mission

• Maple Ridge

• Port Moody

• Burnaby

• Nanaimo

• Richmond

• Chilliwack

• New Westminster

• Salmon Arm

• Coquitlam

• North Vancouver

• Surrey

• Courtenay

• Oliver

• Vancouver

• Delta

• Osoyoos

• Vernon

• Kamloops

• Penticton

• Victoria

• Kelowna

• Pitt Meadows

• West Vancouver

• Langley

• Port Coquitlam

• White Rock

With files from the Canadian Press