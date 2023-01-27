Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt has been cancelled for 2023, citing economic struggles. (Rockin’ River Music Fest- Facebook)

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

Announcement follows Vancouver Folk Fest, Squamish Constellation Festival cancellations

Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt is cancelled this year, making the same difficult decision other music festivals in the province have had to make.

In a social media post, Rockin’ River Music Fest organizers said the festival has been met with economic obstacles that it can’t overcome, and the festival had to be cancelled for 2023.

‘We want to thank the City of Merritt who has always welcomed us with open arms, the incredible artists, staff and most importantly — you, the fans. Many of whom have been loyal since year one,” reads the post.

Rockin’ River follows a string of music festival cancellation appointments from earlier this month, including the Vancouver Folk Music Festival and the Squamish Constellation Festival.

READ MORE: Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Merrittmusic festivals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Guildford protest leader recants Chinese spy story
Next story
Authorities release video showing police beating in death of Tyre Nichols

Just Posted

Shiliang (Cobe) Yin, former leader of the protesters, reads a statement at a press conference on Jan. 27, 2023 in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Guildford protest leader recants Chinese spy story

George Zaklan rests on a bench in 2022 near Bear Creek Park, near the new stone marker that features his map of Surrey’s “stump farmers” of the 1930s and 1940s. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Old-time Surrey farmer George Zaklan has died

Cold spell in forecast could bring icy windshields. (Pixabay)
‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

This year’s Peace Arch Hospital Gala is to feature an Alice in Wonderland theme. (Nicole Baster/Unsplash photo)
‘Whimsical’ night planned for Peace Arch Hospital Gala