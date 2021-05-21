Rocket project launches Surrey student to Canada-Wide Science Fair award

Timothy Cai in video for his science fair project, on Youth Science Canada website.

Surrey teen Timothy Cai has rocketed to the orbit of Canada’s top young scientists.

The Fraser Heights Secondary student earned an Innovation award during the Canada-Wide Science Fair, a virtual event for 2021.

Among the top six contest winners, Cai earned Best Senior/Platinum recognition for his “Investigation into Active Control for Accessible Orbital Flight.”

It’s all about rockets, which Cai says can be made available to everyone with small-scale active control.

On Youtube, he posted a one-minute video about his project.

“Rockets are expensive, big, and don’t fly often,” he explained in project overview. “This is great for the military and private companies, who don’t launch things often and have lots of money. But nowadays, with people everywhere learning how to build mini satellites called ‘SmallSats,’ these kinds of rockets aren’t enough anymore.

“The big industry rockets like the Falcon 9 are special,” Cai continued, “because they have a technology called ‘active control,’ where the rocket engine is tilted to redirect the force of the flame, so that the rocket can stay upright. Smaller, cheaper rockets didn’t have this, until now. Powered by a commercial motor, positioned using the same orientation system as the Space Shuttle, and with hardware developed as a scaled-down version of commercial vehicles’, this project is a nano-rocket capable of demonstrating all the required technologies for controlled flight. With small-scale active control, the future of spaceflight can be made available to everyone.”

Test videos and other project details are posted to twitter.com/SigmaSpace.

Hopefully this is enough to earn a follow from @torybruno 🙂

Latest flight of the Sigma program! The y axis on the gimbal is screwed, so it’s about time to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/DrazGBJrBp — Sigma Space (@SigmaSpace) May 7, 2021

Cai and the other competition winners were celebrated Friday (May 21) during an online awards ceremony hosted by Youth Science Canada. The 374 finalists vied for scholarships totalling nearly $900,000.

Projects tackling biogas production, teleophthalmology and antioxidant protectors are among this year’s top winners. The complete list of Canada-Wide Science Fair award recipients is posted to youthscience.ca.

The 59th annual awards event was scheduled to be held at Carlton University in Ottawa, but shifted online due to the pandemic.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

EducationScience