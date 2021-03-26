Road work on part of Highway 10 to cause possible delays Friday

Maintenance work to take place eastbound over Highway 91

Road maintenance in the slow lane heading eastbound on Highway 10 over Highway 91 could cause possible delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26. (Photo: Mainroad)

Road maintenance on a section of Highway 10 could cause minor delays throughout the day Friday (March 26).

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting LP will be doing roadside maintenance in the slow lane on Highway 10 eastbound, over Highway 91.

The work will be ongoing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.

Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Construction