PHOTOS: Surrey crews battle house fire in Cloverdale

SURREY — Roads were closed this afternoon due to a house fire in the 17200-block of 58th Avenue in Cloverdale.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
The fire seems to have have started at around 2 p.m., with no injuries reported so far. Photos show flames shooting from windows at the front of the two-storey home.
Police have 172nd Street closed between 60th Avenue and Highway 10. Surrey RCMP say 58th Avenue is also closed between 173rd Street and Jersey Drive.
More to come.
Road closure in effect due to a fire in #CloverdaleBC: 172 Street closed between 60 Ave and Highway 10. 58 Ave closed between 173 Street and Jersey Drive. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s5sWLZoud9
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 23, 2018