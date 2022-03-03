Road closure in South Surrey after serious crash: RCMP

Police say 2-vehicle collision happened in the 3900-block of 184 Street

Surrey RCMP say part of 184 Street in South Surrey is closed after a serious collision Thursday morning (March 3).

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles in the 3900-block of 184 Street, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said two people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Police say 184 Street, between 32 and 40 avenues, is currently closed as officers investigate the crash.

Ghag added the investigation is in its early stages and it’s unknown how long road closures will remain in effect.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



