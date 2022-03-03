RCMP badge (file photo)

RCMP badge (file photo)

Road closure in South Surrey after serious crash: RCMP

Police say 2-vehicle collision happened in the 3900-block of 184 Street

Surrey RCMP say part of 184 Street in South Surrey is closed after a serious collision Thursday morning (March 3).

Around 9:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles in the 3900-block of 184 Street, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said two people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Police say 184 Street, between 32 and 40 avenues, is currently closed as officers investigate the crash.

Ghag added the investigation is in its early stages and it’s unknown how long road closures will remain in effect.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Canadian ambassador says no-fly zone needs Russian buy-in
Next story
B.C.’s new autism funding model a disappointment, says Autism BC

Just Posted

An example of Surrey Mounties and Surrey Police Service officers patrolling the city’s streets together. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
FOCUS: Can the Surrey policing transition be stopped?

(Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Surrey store owner and passersby tackle suspect seen racking handgun outside busy store

Crescent Park Elementary parent Michael Bjorge raised the alarm earlier this week after learning the rapid COVID test the district sent home with his 10-year-old daughter contained potentially poisonous ingredients. The school district has since changed its policy, and now require that parents of students in kindergarten to Grade 7 pick up the kits from their child’s school. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Surrey Schools halts distribution of COVID antigen tests to K-7 students

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Murder conspiracy charges land Cloverdale man in court