FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)

Risk of ‘dry lightning’ in forecast, could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Dry lightning is lightning without the rain

Federal meteorgologists are forecasting strong and gusty winds, as well as risk of dry lightning, across B.C.’s southern Interior – bringing with it new fire starts, breaking tree branches and challenging boating conditions.

“There has been a widespread shift to westerly or northwesterly winds of 20 km/h gusting 40 throughout the Central Interior as a dry cold front passed through last night,” Environment Canada said in a bulletin Friday morning (Aug. 18).

“Winds will remain gusty until late this afternoon.”

As B.C. faces intense drought, many trees will be susceptible to winds.

In the southern Interior, where many wildfires became highly visible overnight – sparking evacuation orders impacting thousands – the national weather agency said that the winds seen in the last 24 hours will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly, with a small dip in strength.

“Instability near and behind the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms today,” the bulletin reads, causing severe localized winds that reach up to or above 70 kilometres per hour, as well as dry lightning, which is lightning with little or no rain.

This latest wire scenario comes amid extended heat in the region, surpassing 30-35 C in many communities.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire forces evacuation of Still Pond, Kelowna put on State of Emergency
Next story
VIDEO: West Kelowna inferno crests over ridge; community on high alert

Just Posted

Neeraj Walia poses for a photo at Guru Nanak Modi Khana Food Bank in Delta on Aug. 11. (Photo: Anna Burns)
School drive run by students to be held in North Delta and Surrey

Karen-Lee Batten sings during a recent Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale. (File photo)
A new Surrey Festival of the Arts to be launched in 2024

(Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Police investigate stabbing in Surrey Thursday

People attend Cloverdale Market Days in 2022. The fourth of five summer dates for the outdoor market will take place Aug. 26. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Cloverdale Market Days returns for its fourth date in 2023