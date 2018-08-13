Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

Former Surrey First member Bruce Hayne says additional candidates for the fall election will be announced soon

Mayoral candidate and former Surrey First member Bruce Hayne tells the Now-Leader his civic party will be named “Surrey Integrity Now.”

He also confirms Rina Gill is the latest council candidate to join his slate for the Oct. 20 election.

Gill, a small business owner, has run unsuccessfully in past Surrey civic elections going as far back as 2008. She ran with former mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition slate in the last 2014 civic election.

In the 2014 election, Gill finished ninth — right behind the eight Surrey First councillors who currently hold seats on council — with 28,100 votes.

“In my heart that first and foremost, I want to run because I love this amazing city and the people in it,” said Gill in a release.

“As we know our great city of Surrey is at a vital point in its growth. Can we grow in a way that the benefits of growth and development are seen by all the people of Surrey?” she continued. “Can we become a city where all of our communities support and love one another? In this years’ election there is only one team that I know can lead us in that direction.”

Gill said she’s proud to be on Hayne’s team, which she says includes “an amazing group of council candidates who we cannot wait to unveil to you.”

“This is the team I am running with because I believe it is the only team capable of running our city with the honesty, integrity and openness that we all seek,” said Gill. “I can not wait to share with you who we are and our vision for this city we love. This is the most hopeful I have ever felt in my political career and I am beyond excited to unveil more of this exciting party, which we are inviting you to be a part of, over the next few weeks.”

Gill owns The Hype Advertising Agency in Surrey.

Her bio states she has been involved in volunteer and community work for more than 10 years, including Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS), Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce, Newton Advocacy Society, Moving Forward Family Services and Breakfast for Learning.

She was involved in launching PICS’ Harmony House, a second-stage transition home for women and children who are victims of domestic abuse. Gill also sits on the YWCA Single Mothers Housing Committee.

Former Surrey First member, and current councillor, Barbara Steele is also on Hayne’s slate, which was formed after he split from Surrey First to sit as an independent in June, saying he resigned due to a lack of transparency and a difference in vision.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

