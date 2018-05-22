Richmond RCMP appeal for info after man allegedly gropes young girl

A 74-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault

Police suspect this man groped a girl on a Richmond bus on May 15. (Richmond RCMP)

Mounties are asking additional victims to come forwards after a man allegedly groped a young girl on a Richmond bus.

According to Richmond RCMP, a young girl was riding a bus in the 5000 block of Granville Avenue when she was allegedly groped by an overweight Caucasian man wearing a white shirt and tie, blue hat, and dark pants around 5:40 p.m. on May 15.

Two bystanders followed the man after he left the bus while the bus driver helped the girl until police arrived.

Mounties arrested 74-year-old Leonardo B French, of Richmond, nearby.

French has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual touching of a person under sixteen, and remains in custody.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say that French, Leonardo Da Vancouver and Victor Leonard Boudreau, is “well-known to police” and often takes transit.

They believe that there may be more victims and are asking them to speak with police.

Anyone who believes that they or someone they know has been a victim of French is asked to call the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, ask for the general investigative section and quote file 2018-14907.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cucumber picker files human rights complaint against Surrey greenhouse
Next story
Car jumps curb, lands in bush

Just Posted

Car jumps curb, lands in bush

No injuries reported after White Rock incident

Cucumber picker files human rights complaint against Surrey greenhouse

Woman claims she was called a ‘bitch’ and was discriminated against because she’s single and divorced

15-year-old cinches second year as top skater at freestyle championships

Isamu Yamamoto won as a professional for the second year in a row at the international contest

No quorum for White Rock gateway meeting

Committee advised to ‘defer any information’ on archway feature

VIDEO: Surrey trades program donating dog houses to SPCA

Continuing Education Trades Discovery students, based out of Queen Elizabeth Secondary, built the dog houses from scratch

VIDEO: Surrey girl dances her way to New York City for summer intensive

Kylie Sergeant will jet with her mom to The School of American Ballet

Richmond RCMP appeal for information after man allegedly gropes young girl

A 74-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault

Fourth man pleads guilty to 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Gurpreet Atwal among group involved in the killing of Kulwinder Gill

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

Most Read