Richmond man in critical condition after being struck, trapped under car

A young Richmond man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

The 22-year-old was struck and trapped by a vehicle around 9 a.m. on Saturday at No. 3 Road and Alderbridge Way, said spokesman Cpl. Dennis Hwang in a release Monday.

The vehicle, a late-1990s model Volkswagen two-door, was allegedly being driven by an 18-year old woman from Kamloops when it collided with a street light and then struck the man, who happened to be nearby at the time.

The man was was rushed to the hospital, while the woman suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Anyone with information or footage of the collision is being asked to contact Const. Z. Sharoom of the Richmond RCMP CCIT at 604-278-1212 and quote file #2019-3977.



