Rezoning of South Surrey feed lot to be discussed

MP Gordie Hogg to chair town hall meeting this Sunday

The contentious Border Feed Lot property in South Surrey will be the subject of a town hall meeting hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club.

Mushroom manure composting activities at the feed lot, at 17256 8 Ave., have long been been a source of concern for neighbouring residents worried about air quality and water pollution, and subject to inspection by both federal and provincial environmental officials.

In announcing the meeting, Hogg said that – while the composting operation is being phased out in favour of a proposed vacuum truck separation facility – the future of the property remains a concern for residents, First Nations, businesses, non-governmental organizations and regional and municipal park representatives in the Little Campbell River watershed. The club is located at 1284 184 St.

Previous story
Cloverdale’s newly named Henry Houston Scott Park opens
Next story
Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Just Posted

Trial delayed for former Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault

Trial for Samuel and Madelaine Emerson will be continued in September

Cloverdale’s newly named Henry Houston Scott Park opens

Park named for African-American settlers who came to Surrey in 1912

RCMP arrest Surrey man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at parade

Job market to remain tight in coming years: report

Conference Board of Canada predicts region’s unemployment rate to remain below five per cent

South Surrey rower continues path towards Olympics

Kieanna Stephens originally identified as potential Olympian through RBC Training Ground program

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Four units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

Most Read