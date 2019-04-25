Rezoning of South Surrey feed lot to be discussed

The contentious Border Feed Lot property in South Surrey will be the subject of a town hall meeting hosted by South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club.

Mushroom manure composting activities at the feed lot, at 17256 8 Ave., have long been been a source of concern for neighbouring residents worried about air quality and water pollution, and subject to inspection by both federal and provincial environmental officials.

In announcing the meeting, Hogg said that – while the composting operation is being phased out in favour of a proposed vacuum truck separation facility – the future of the property remains a concern for residents, First Nations, businesses, non-governmental organizations and regional and municipal park representatives in the Little Campbell River watershed. The club is located at 1284 184 St.