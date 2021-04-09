‘Resolution’ of case against mother, daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing expected

A “resolution of the matters” related to a mother and daughter charged in connection with the 2017 torched-SUV killing of Surrey teenager Bhavkiran Dhesi is expected in Surrey Provincial Court next month.

Court officials, however, are declining to disclose exactly what that means for Manjit Kaur Deo and Inderdeep Kaur Deo.

“We will not be commenting on what that will involve before that appearance,” B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News Friday (April 9).

The pair were arrested and charged one week apart in May 2019, with ‘accessory after the fact to murder’ in connection with the discovery of Dhesi’s body in a burned SUV in South Surrey.

The 19-year-old victim had undergone a kidney transplant just six months before and “wanted to live more than anything else in this world,” Dhesi’s sister Anjali said during a December 2018 news conference held to appeal for help locating those responsible.

Harjot Singh Deo, arrested May 10, 2019, is charged with second-degree murder and “indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains” in connection with Dhesi’s death. Police said he had been in a romantic relationship with Dhesi.

He and two others – his brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun – have been set to stand trial for the killing, with proceedings scheduled to get underway on Jan. 24, 2022 in New Westminster. Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains,’ as well as ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’

The upcoming court proceeding for Manjit and Inderdeep Deo was set following a March 19 appearance that had been anticipated to result in dates for a preliminary inquiry.

Online court records now show the matter is set for ‘disposition’ on May 21.

