Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Residents of B.C.’s wildfire-stricken Shuswap will soon learn fate of homes

Estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is 131

Residents of British Columbia’s Shuswap region forced from their homes by a destructive wildfire just over a week ago will soon learn the fate of their properties.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff will start reaching out to residents today.

He told a briefing Sunday that the estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is unchanged at 131, with another 37 sustaining damage.

Sutherland says the regional district is planning to open a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm to support displaced residents “now and well into the future.”

The 430-square kilometre Bush Creek East blaze is one of B.C.’s 12 “wildfires of note,” meaning they’re highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Mike McCulley, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says crews tackling the blaze have been focusing on its perimeter west of Sorrento, as well as the Lee Creek and Manga Bay areas and around Adams Lake.

READ ALSO: Highway 1 reopens, flames visible from Shuswap wildfire

READ ALSO: West Kelowna looks to re-entry and recovery after McDougall Creek fire

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nisga’a memorial pole about to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
Next story
VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday (Aug 27) in Surrey. (Anna Burns photo/Black Press Media)
Surrey RCMP, IHIT investigate Sunday (Aug. 27) homicide after complaint

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle collision at Highway 17 and 56 Street at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 27, 2023). (Shane MacKichan photo)
PHOTOS: Driver airlifted following multi-vehicle rollover in Tsawwassen

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued another air quality alert on Sunday (Aug. 27) due to fine particulate matter as well as ground-level ozone levels, caused by smoke from wildfires throughout B.C. and Washington. (Jenna Hauck/Black Press Media photo)
Another air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland, valley

‘Clean Blitz’ crews clear more than 1,000 illegal dumping locations in Surrey and collect 1,614 bags of litter, 1,603 dumped items during two-week blitz. (City of Surrey photo)
‘Clean Blitz’ crews clear more than 1,000 illegal dumping locations in Surrey