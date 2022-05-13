Resident taken to hospital after White Rock apartment fire

Most residents of a White Rock apartment building have been able to return to their homes after a fire early Friday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., White Rock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 1300-block of Winter Street. According to the city, residents were evacuated from the three-storey building and temporarily sheltered at a nearby community centre.

One resident was taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and is expected to be released from hospital on Saturday.

A news release issued Friday afternoon notes that both White Rock Fire Rescue and White Rock RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire.

“White Rock is a tight knit community, and when an incident like this happens, it is encouraging to see how people come together to help one another. Our thoughts are with all of those people who were temporarily without a home as a result of the fire,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in the release.



