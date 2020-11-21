Resident at Surrey long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health declares outbreak over at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a Fleetwood long-term care facility.

According to an information bulletin Friday (Nov. 20), a resident at CareLife Fleetwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority said it has sent a “rapid response team” to the site, and is communicating with residents and families.

The information bulletin adds that “enhanced control measures” have been put in place, and the health authority is working with staff to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

Meantime, Fraser Health adds an outbreak is over at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock.



