Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Maple Ridge News file)

Rescue underway in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Helicopter called in for rescue along the West Canyon Trail

A rescue is underway in Golden Ears Park.

A helicopter has been called in by Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue for a hiker after a fall three hours into a hike along West Canyon Trail.

It is unclear how extensive the fall was or what type of injuries the hiker sustained.

Search and Rescue were notified after Maple Ridge fire told dispatch that the rescue was not something they could accomplish.

Vancouver Trails, an online hiking resource, describes the West Canyon Trail as rocky and slippery in several spots.

• More to come as details become available

