Leslie Fee, founder and president of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, holds two dogs that were recently rescued. The organization hosts an adoption event in Abbotsford this weekend. (Submitted photo)

Rescue dogs from California up for adoption

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society partners with PetSmart in Abbotsford

  • Aug. 21, 2018 10:44 a.m.
  • News

More than 25 rescue dogs from California will be available for adoption in Abbotsford this weekend.

The event is being held by Embrace a Discarded Animal Society in partnership with PetSmart Charities of Canada.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26 at PetSmart at 1305 Sumas Way.

“Shelters in California are terribly overcrowded and many dogs are dying in shelters or, worse, not getting picked up off the streets as strays,” said Leslie Fee, Embrace founder and president.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives, and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new ‘leash’ on life by giving them the opportunity to meet caring local families looking to adopt.”

READ MORE: Number of abandoned dogs rising because of California wildfires

Abbotsford residents who are interested in adopting can complete an application in advance on the society’s website (embracesociety.ca) or at the store during the event.

Selected applicants will be interviewed, and a home check will be done before being approved to adopt.

“We will work with qualified applicants to match the right people with the right dog,” Fee said.

A few volunteers are still needed to help care for the dogs at the event. Local residents interested in volunteering can fill out a volunteer application on the society’s website.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is a registered Canadian charity which has been involved in the rescue, transport, and re-homing of small breed dogs from California since 2012.

The society says that more than 200,000 dogs are euthanized in California alone each year.

Video below is from a recent Embrace adoption event in Langley:

 

This is one of 25 rescue dogs from California that will be available for adoption at an event in Abbotsford this weekend. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days
Next story
New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mother makes tearful appeal for information in teen’s Surrey murder

Tanner Krupa, 19, was found dead in alley last summer and police want to find group of males involved in fight

New PlayWorkers company in Surrey to teach teens about theatre

Saturday-afternoon sessions to start Sept. 7 at City Parkway studio

VIDEO: Mercedes catches fire after crashing in Surrey garage

It happened in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Whalley wins another nail-biter, stays alive in Little League World Series

Surrey-based team scored a 6-4 win over Mexico in Williamsport on Monday

New parking study planned for Cloverdale town centre

The study will be completed in the coming months and incorporated into the town centre plan

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Rescue dogs from California up for adoption

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society partners with PetSmart in Abbotsford

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Appeals court dismissed Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

Convicted murderer still missing after escaping B.C. prison 2 weeks ago

Mission RCMP are continuing to search for escaped inmate John Norman MacKenzie

Smoky skies trap B.C. man inside for days

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

REVIEW: MTV VMAs was a shocking event, for the wrong reasons

MTV Video Music Awards lacked star power and felt flat and some of the winners turned heads

4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island

The small earthquake happened early Tuesday morning

Most Read