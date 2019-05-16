Rescue crews on way to Mount Seymour for stranded hiker

North Shore Rescue said hiker believed to be in the bluffs south of Suicide Creek

Rescue crews are heading to Mount Syemour for reports of a stranded hiker.

North Shore Rescue said on Facebook at 4 p.m. that the hiker is believed to be near the bluffs south of Suicide Creek.

On Tuesday, the rescue group put out a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts that there is still significant snow atop most mountains in the region, after having to extricate an injured man from the east slops of the first peak on Mount Seymour.

More to come as details become available.

