Requirements to enter Canada not impacted by U.S. decision to open border

U.S. to open land border to fully-vaccinated Canadians Nov. 8

Although fully-vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to enter the U.S. via the land border, the requirements for Canadians returning north have not changed.

Last month, the U.S. announced that it will reopen its land border to non-essential travel for fully-vaccinated Canadians on Nov. 8, ending a 19-month border closure – the longest in history.

But people entering Canada, including returning Canadians, will continue to be subject to a number of requirements put in place by the federal government, the CBSA said in a news release issued this week.

People entering Canada, regardless of nationality, must comply with testing and mandatory quarantine requirements if they are not considered fully vaccinated.

In addition, all travellers are required to provide COVID-19-related information electronically via the ArriveCAN system, including proof of vaccination prior to departing for Canada.

More information about ArriveCAN, including details on how to use the software without a smartphone, can be found here.

A link to current border measures and requirements can be found here.

